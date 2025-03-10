Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently opened up about what the music industry in India lacks including a concerning lack of women artists. She said that opportunities by female vocals are being reduced

Multiple National award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is one of the finest singers in the country. Recently, she used her influence to talk about the lack of female artists in the Indian music industry. She also highlighted the need for women songwriters who can better understand and bring female perspective to stories on celluloid.

Few films are female oriented: Shreya

Shreya Ghoshal recently appeared on YouTuber Lilly Singh's podcast Shame Less where she addressed the problems in the music industry in India of which she has been a part for 25 years. Talking about the lack of female presence in music and films, she said, “There are a number of songs that should be female. The ratio is 90:10 — 90 being male voiced songs,10 female. It is that lopsided. Female presence in music or films has always been little secondary. The hero has a bigger importance and role. Very few films are female-oriented where the protagonist is a female, where she has the maximum part, and the storyline is mostly about her,” said Shreya.

“Except Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there are very few filmmakers who take pride in showing the feminine side of stories. So there are a lot of doors that need to be broken with full force. The times will soon change hopefully,” she added.

Shreya Ghoshal on need for more female songwriters

Shreya also pointed out that sometimes a male song going in the even to use women's POV (point of view) in films. "In our music industry, I meet many people every day including lyricists, singers, composers. But very few are women. I can count them on my finger . There are very few female songwriter or technicians. There is just only male presence at all times. I find it very bewildering."

Shreya added that if a female lyricist approaches her with a song, she takes it up on priority. “If I don’t even do that, I know she might not get another chance in the industry.”

Shreya explained how love songs, expressing a woman’s feelings, are also often penned by male lyricists. “Even love songs are written by a man. It is very difficult for a man to think on a woman’s behalf. I understand love is universal emotion but Why can’t I hear her perspective of the story? It is always the man interpreting what she might be feeling or thinking. Let’s get a girl to write and compose. That needs to change,” Shreya added.