While announcing that she has regained access to her X account, Shreya also warned her fans to stay away from any clickbaity links that claim to have information about her

Shreya Ghoshal

Earlier in the beginning of this year, Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram to share that her X account had been hacked, and since then she had been trying to regain access to it. But today, finally, after a months-long wait, Shreya got back her account and has put out a long message for her fans. While announcing that she has regained access to her X account, Shreya also warned her fans to stay away from any clickbaity links that claim to have information about her.





Shreya Ghoshal’s X account recovered 

While announcing that she had regained control of her X account, Shreya wrote, "I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often...Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here."

Further, while warning her fans about the clickbaity weird ads with her AI-generated image in them, Shreya wrote, "Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures. These are clickbaits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shreya talked about her X account getting hacked and how she had been trying to get back access. While sharing the info, she wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses."

She further requested her fans not to believe any messages on her X account and said, "I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

