Shreya Ghoshal

Listen to this article Shreya Ghoshal finally gets access to her X account, warns fans about fraudulent links & ads x 00:00

Earlier in the beginning of this year, Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram to share that her X account had been hacked, and since then she had been trying to regain access to it. But today, finally, after a months-long wait, Shreya got back her account and has put out a long message for her fans. While announcing that she has regained access to her X account, Shreya also warned her fans to stay away from any clickbaity links that claim to have information about her.

I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..

Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.



Also, there are… pic.twitter.com/jdgTUjWAui — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 6, 2025

Shreya Ghoshal’s X account recovered

While announcing that she had regained control of her X account, Shreya wrote, "I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often...Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here."

Further, while warning her fans about the clickbaity weird ads with her AI-generated image in them, Shreya wrote, "Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures. These are clickbaits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shreya talked about her X account getting hacked and how she had been trying to get back access. While sharing the info, she wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses."

She further requested her fans not to believe any messages on her X account and said, "I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”