Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits release of 'Ishq-e-nadaan', wraps up the schedule of 'The Broken News 2'

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With the release of her next feature film 'Ishq-e-nadaan' and several other projects on the horizon, Shriya Pilgaonkar is poised for a remarkable year

Following the success of her previous project, 'Taaza Khabar', Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently fully immersed in a myriad of exciting ventures. With the release of her next feature film 'Ishq-e-nadaan' and several other projects on the horizon, the versatile actress is poised for a remarkable year. Recently, she wrapped up filming for the second season of 'The Broken News', where she portrays a spirited journalist which also earned her massive accolades. Shriya shared some shoot wrap images with her co-stars and team and is excited for audiences to see season 2 very soon.


Sharing her enthusiasm, Shriya exclaims, "I am absolutely thrilled about both 'Ishq-e-nadaan' and 'The Broken News Season 2'. Each character I have portrayed this year has been exciting ,different and allowed me to delve into diverse realms of storytelling. Madhu from "Taaza Khabar" was sassy and ambitious , while Radha from "The Broken News Season 2" is fiercely dedicated to fighting the war between news and fake stories. As for Siya in 'Ishq-e-nadaan', she's a young girl who is navigating relationships and the complexities of love and family dynamics . I want to focus on doing both good films and series in different genres . “


Talking about her character in The Broken News 2, Pilgaonkar says, "My character Radha is back with a bang and is on a mission to fight the system that wrongly accused her. She is very unpredictable this season with what she is going to do next which makes it all the more interesting for me to play as an actor. There are some surprises in store and I can't speak about it just yet, but I'm really kicked about season 2."


"In Season 2, the story gets more exciting and gripping where you can expect a whole lot of twists. Our writing team has done an incredible job with the different themes and stories that the series explores in season 2," she added.

In addition to these engagements, Shriya has been busy in consecutive shoots for her upcoming films and projects. Her dedication and commitment to her work continue to shine through as she explores new avenues within the entertainment industry.

