'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Updated on: 20 April,2023 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The actress plays the role of a journalist in the series. In the first season, her character gets wrongly accused but the second season will see her fighting with all her strength against the system which put her down

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has started working on the second season of 'The Broken News' as she shared the BTS pictures from the set of the show which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre. The actress plays the role of a journalist in the series. In the first season, her character gets wrongly accused but the second season will see her fighting with all her strength against the system which put her down.


She said: "My character Radha is back with a bang and is on a mission to fight the system that wrongly accused her. She is very unpredictable this season with what she is going to do next which makes it all the more interesting for me to play as an actor. There are some surprises in store and I can't speak about it just yet, but I'm really kicked about season 2."



"I'm so happy and grateful with the love we got for season 1 of 'The Broken News' which is a layered, humane exploration of how different News channels capture the daily discourse in the country. In Season 2, the story gets more exciting and gripping where you can expect a whole lot of twists. Our writing team has done an incredible job with the different themes and stories that the series explores in season 2," she concluded.

