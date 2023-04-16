Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's next? Read on

Shriya Pilgaonkar to play lead role opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's upcoming project? Here's what we know

Emmay Entertainment is emerging as the major powerhouse of content with back-to-back successes like, Rocket Boys 2 and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. The media conglomerate has an intriguing line up of productions for 2023. A source close to the project learned that they have roped in the lead actress for their upcoming film, and it's none other than Shriya Pilgaonkar.

While Shriya Pilgaonkar is on a rising spree on the work front with Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, Broken News, and the newly released short film Sita. A source close to the film has learned that Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Nikhil Advani's next production, which is supposedly directed by Saurabh Sukhla. Shriya teased the audience a while ago by sharing a picture with Nikhil Advani and Saurabh Sukhla.

While more details are under wraps, we are excited to see this fresh pairing in an out-and-out commercial film by Emmay Entertainment.

Reportedly, both actors have finished the shoot for the project. While we had earlier learned about Jitendra being part of Emmay's next, Shriya is the latest addition to the team opposite audience favourite 'Jitu Bhaiya.'

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in the fantasy comedy-thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar', starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Bhuvan Bam in the lead. It also stars Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Shilpa Shukla, and J. D. Chakravarthy in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar has had back-to-back successful projects with 'Kota Factory 2' and 'Panchayat 2'. Its theatrical or OTT release is not out yet, but we are excited to watch what this talented bunch of people brings along; it's sure to be an entertainer.