Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainments next Read on

Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's next? Read on

Updated on: 16 April,2023 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shriya Pilgaonkar to play lead role opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's upcoming project? Here's what we know

Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's next? Read on

Pic Credit: PR


Emmay Entertainment is emerging as the major powerhouse of content with back-to-back successes like, Rocket Boys 2 and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. The media conglomerate has an intriguing line up of productions for 2023. A source close to the project learned that they have roped in the lead actress for their upcoming film, and it's none other than Shriya Pilgaonkar.


While Shriya Pilgaonkar is on a rising spree on the work front with Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, Broken News, and the newly released short film Sita. A source close to the film has learned that Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Nikhil Advani's next production, which is supposedly directed by Saurabh Sukhla. Shriya teased the audience a while ago by sharing a picture with Nikhil Advani and Saurabh Sukhla.



While more details are under wraps, we are excited to see this fresh pairing in an out-and-out commercial film by Emmay Entertainment.


Reportedly, both actors have finished the shoot for the project. While we had earlier learned about Jitendra being part of Emmay's next, Shriya is the latest addition to the team opposite audience favourite 'Jitu Bhaiya.'

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in the fantasy comedy-thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar', starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Bhuvan Bam in the lead. It also stars Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Shilpa Shukla, and J. D. Chakravarthy in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar mesmerises in poster of new short film 'Sita'

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar has had back-to-back successful projects with 'Kota Factory 2' and 'Panchayat 2'. Its theatrical or OTT release is not out yet, but we are excited to watch what this talented bunch of people brings along; it's sure to be an entertainer.

 

shriya pilgaonkar Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK