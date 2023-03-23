Breaking News
Influenza cases: Maha reports 264 H3N2 and 425 H1N1 cases in 2023
BJP will stage protests across Maharashtra against Rahul: Maha BJP Chief
Bombay High Court to give ruling on Salman Khan's plea on March 30
Mahim Dargah Trust issues statement on demolition, says it was not a dargah
Mumbai Metro launches trip passes for commuters, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shriya Pilgaonkar mesmerises in poster of new short film Sita

Shriya Pilgaonkar mesmerises in poster of new short film 'Sita'

Updated on: 23 March,2023 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the poster, clad in an orange saree, Shriya looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Shriya can be seen holding an infant that has left her fans intrigued to know more

Shriya Pilgaonkar mesmerises in poster of new short film 'Sita'

Shriya Pilgaonkar


After having a powerpacked start to the year with the massive succes of 'Taaza Khabar,' Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to enthrall the audiences with another gripping performance in her short film 'Sita.' Adding to her prowess, Shriya shared the poster of the short film on her Instagram story leaving the audiences wanting for more.


In the poster, clad in an orange saree, Shriya looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Shriya can be seen holding an infant that has left her fans intrigued to know more.



Shriya added, "I watch a lot of short films and I was waiting for a good script to come my way . Sita is a poignant , powerful story about a young boy who discovers the dead body of a new born girl child . My character is of this mysterious woman called Maithili who strikes a conversation with this boy .it’s beautifully written and shot . It’s a thought provoking subject that will make people reflect on certain age old societal traditions”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar)

 The short film is streaming on Hotstar and is written and directed by Abhinav.  The film also stars child actor Om Kanojiya and Lilliput in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shriya was also recently seen in the Prime Video original series 'Guilty Minds' where she essayed the role of a lawyer. She is also known for her role in the hit series 'Mirzapur'. She is the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar and got her big break in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Fan'. 

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar: Broke down after third episode’s monologue

shriya pilgaonkar Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK