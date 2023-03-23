Shriya Pilgaonkar mesmerises in poster of new short film 'Sita'

In the poster, clad in an orange saree, Shriya looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Shriya can be seen holding an infant that has left her fans intrigued to know more

After having a powerpacked start to the year with the massive succes of 'Taaza Khabar,' Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to enthrall the audiences with another gripping performance in her short film 'Sita.' Adding to her prowess, Shriya shared the poster of the short film on her Instagram story leaving the audiences wanting for more.

In the poster, clad in an orange saree, Shriya looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Shriya can be seen holding an infant that has left her fans intrigued to know more.

Shriya added, "I watch a lot of short films and I was waiting for a good script to come my way . Sita is a poignant , powerful story about a young boy who discovers the dead body of a new born girl child . My character is of this mysterious woman called Maithili who strikes a conversation with this boy .it’s beautifully written and shot . It’s a thought provoking subject that will make people reflect on certain age old societal traditions”

The short film is streaming on Hotstar and is written and directed by Abhinav. The film also stars child actor Om Kanojiya and Lilliput in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shriya was also recently seen in the Prime Video original series 'Guilty Minds' where she essayed the role of a lawyer. She is also known for her role in the hit series 'Mirzapur'. She is the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar and got her big break in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Fan'.

