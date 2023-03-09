Shriya Pilgaonkar on Satish Kaushik: It felt so good to share a poster with him

The actors had featured together in 'Guilty Minds'

Guilty Minds

Satish's Kaushik's 'Guilty Minds' co-actor Shriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to the late actor who passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning, in a conversation with mid-day.com. Shriya said, "It's heart breaking to hear of Satishji's passing away. Although we didn't have scenes together in the series we had interacted at the trailer launch. It felt so good to share a poster with him, he was truly iconic. His contribution to the Indian film industry was immense. All I can say is it's extremely sad to hearing of his passing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

The news of Satish Kaushik's passing away was shared on Twitter by Bollywood actor and one of Kaushik's closest friends, Anupam Kher. Taking to the micro-blogging site, in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ “à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¸à¤ à¤¹à¥!” à¤ªà¤° à¤¯à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤­à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤ #SatishKaushik à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾, à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤45 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤® !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! à¤à¤®à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿! ððð pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023