Shriya Pilgaonkar on Satish Kaushik: It felt so good to share a poster with him

The actors had featured together in 'Guilty Minds'
Satish's Kaushik's 'Guilty Minds' co-actor Shriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to the late actor who passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning, in a conversation with mid-day.com. Shriya said, "It's heart breaking to hear of Satishji's passing away. Although we didn't have scenes together in the series we had interacted at the trailer launch. It felt so good to share a poster with him, he was truly iconic. His contribution to the Indian film industry was immense. All I can say is it's extremely sad to hearing of his passing."
The news of Satish Kaushik's passing away was shared on Twitter by Bollywood actor and one of Kaushik's closest friends, Anupam Kher. Taking to the micro-blogging site, in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”
I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!
As per reports, Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack while travelling in a car. The late actor-director is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter 11-year-old Vanshika Kaushik.
Tributes and deepest condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul since the morning after Anupam Kher's tweet surfaced on Twitter.
After Anupam, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who has worked with the late actor-director in her upcoming movie, 'Emergency' was the first one who reacted to Kaushik's sudden demise.
