Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shriya Pilgaonkar on Satish Kaushik It felt so good to share a poster with him

Shriya Pilgaonkar on Satish Kaushik: It felt so good to share a poster with him

Updated on: 09 March,2023 03:36 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actors had featured together in 'Guilty Minds'

Shriya Pilgaonkar on Satish Kaushik: It felt so good to share a poster with him

Guilty Minds


Satish's Kaushik's 'Guilty Minds' co-actor Shriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to the late actor who passed away following a heart attack on Thursday morning, in a conversation with mid-day.com. Shriya said, "It's heart breaking to hear of Satishji's passing away. Although we didn't have scenes together in the series we had interacted at the trailer launch. It felt so good to share a poster with him, he was truly iconic. His contribution to the Indian film industry was immense. All I can say is it's extremely sad to hearing of his passing."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)




The news of Satish Kaushik's passing away was shared on Twitter by Bollywood actor and one of Kaushik's closest friends, Anupam Kher. Taking to the micro-blogging site, in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

satish kaushik shriya pilgaonkar Web Series bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK