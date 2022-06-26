Jitendra Kumar: Responsibility on our shoulders has doubled

Noting that Hindi cinema has rarely explored films on magic, Internet star Jitendra Kumar hopes to hit the bull’s eye with Jaadugar

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar, or Jeetu bhaiyya as his fans address him, is having a dream run. After wowing the audience with the second season of Kota Factory last year, he kicked off 2022 by slipping into the world of the much-loved Panchayat. Now, the actor is headlining the Netflix film, Jaadugar, which revolves around a magician who has to win a local football tournament to woo his ladylove. Given Kumar’s wide popularity, it isn’t surprising that the film’s trailer soon became a talking point on the Internet. “It is a dream come true for any actor to be showered with so much affection from the audience. I credit my entire journey to the audience’s unshakeable faith in me and my work. I have tried my best to [bring alive] the enigma of a jaadugar in my next,” smiles the actor.

A still from Jaadugar

Some may argue that Kumar has restricted himself to playing the typical everyman in most of his offerings. However, look closely and the differences are evident. Where he plays the mild-mannered Aman Tripathi who is unable to come out to his parents in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), he becomes an assured professor when he steps into the world of Kota Factory. The actor believes he has remained versatile with his roles. “Every role is written with a different vision, and envisioned in a unique way by the director. What you see on screen is an amalgamation of the writer’s vision, the director’s approach and my response to their expectations. In Jaadugar, people will get to see magic, football and romance go hand-in-hand, making it a versatile portrayal on its own. The fact that there hasn’t been a film on magic in recent years has doubled the responsibility on our shoulders to fulfil the audience’s expectations.”

The feedback to the trailer of the Sameer Saxena-helmed film has been terrific, states the actor. “The best thing about being an actor is winning the audiences’ hearts. [I have received] messages from fans that convey their excitement on seeing me as a magician and have my way with football.”

