A video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is making its way around the internet, showing Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei sharing candid moments in front of the paparazzi

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, last night. The couple looked charming and showed off their chemistry while posing for the paparazzi. They even grabbed attention by sharing a sweet kiss, making them the highlight of the event.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev arrive at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

A video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is making its way around the internet, showing Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei sharing candid moments in front of the paparazzi. For the event, Shriya wore a black and grey shimmery saree with a matching blouse, while Andrei opted for a vibrant multi-colored kurta. Shriya looked elegant in her traditional outfit, keeping accessories minimal to let her natural beauty shine.

Shriya Saran and Andrei served couple goals at the event, watch

About Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018 and are now proud parents to their daughter, Radha. The couple reportedly first met in the Maldives a few years ago. Although Shriya prefers to keep her personal life low-key, she has mentioned in the past that while there's no need to hide her love life, she likes to maintain a quiet and simple approach. She also shared that her husband is very supportive and encourages her to continue working.

About Shriya Saran recently

Just recently, Shriya Saran made hearts stop at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, in partnership with FDCI, as she turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal. Shriya walked for the designer's 25-year celebratory showcase, Tazhib, which draws inspiration from the Arabic art of gilding.

However, instead of the usual walk, Shriya made a grand appearance, dressed in a stunning ivory and gold anarkali, and performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by Umrao Jaan, to the tune of "In Aakhon Ki Masti."

Shriya's outfit was a sight to behold. The ivory organza anarkali kurta and churidar set sparkled with gold sequins, while solitaire diamond studs lined the skirt, adding both volume and a magical effect. The churidar was also embellished with gold and diamonds around the ankles, complementing the rich design.

The night became even more special as American YouTuber and singer Vidya Vox performed on stage, leaving everyone mesmerized.

(With inputs from ANI)