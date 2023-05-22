Shruti Haasan arrives in an all-black outfit for Chopard's private reception; strikes a pose with an umbrella

Shruti Haasan returned to Cannes Film Festival after 6 years. She will be taking part in a round-table discussion on gender parity at the festival

Shruti Haasan is the latest Indian celebrity to arrive at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor-singer who is known for her distinct fashion senses and love for black, opted the colour for her appearance at an event at the festival as well. She went for an all-latex outfit for the special occasion.

Shruti Haasan has returned to the festival after six years. She was at the festival back then to promote a film she had eventually dropped out of. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her look from a private reception hosted by Chopard to announce an action grant in support of underrepresented filmmakers. Shruti gave a very retro vibe in the black shirt and skirt made of latex. She paired the outfit with striking silver rings and block heels. She tied her hair in a neat bun and opted for matte-finish makeup. In one of the pictures, Haasan is seen posing with an umbrella.

"Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting story telling and the sisterhood - I love this," she wrote sharing the pictures.

Haasan will be participating in a round-table discussion on gender parity in the capacity of the chief guest of honour. Titled Activating Change, and hosted by Breaking through the Lens, the talk will focus on challenges and opportunities that the under-represented genders in the film industry face.

“I have spoken to my co-stars about [gender parity] but, it is not a conversation we get into in detail, because it is still awkward and hasn’t been dealt with openly. I am happy to start talking about it. A lot of us are in the process of [effecting] change, be it about mental health, or pay parity. I was always influenced by musicians who spoke about their struggles, or of their triumphs and tribulations,” she said talking to mid-day.com.

The actor also admits that she often finds herself juggling between choosing promising opportunities, and raising her voice against discrimination. “I have also been part of films where my roles have been cut at the editing table, or have been seen as the second lead to the man. But, when I get the opportunity to do female-driven subjects, I will do them.”

