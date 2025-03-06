Breaking News
Shweta Tripathi announces her first film as a producer, a queer love story between 2 women

Updated on: 06 March,2025 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shweta Tripathi's debut production is a queer love story between two women, a project she initially joined as an actor before deciding to back it as a producer

Shweta Tripathi Pic/Instagram

Acclaimed actress Shweta Tripathi is set to make her mark as a producer, with four exciting projects in the pipeline spanning diverse genres. Among them, her debut production is a queer love story between two women, a project she initially joined as an actor before deciding to back it as a producer. The film, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ representation, is a deeply personal and significant step in her journey as a storyteller.  


Shweta on the freedom to tell stories


Speaking about her decision, Shweta Tripathi shared, "When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity, and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realized how important it was for this story to be told the right way. That’s when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it’s a celebration of love, identity, and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning."


Shweta plans to explore vivid genres

Apart from this queer romance, Shweta’s production slate includes a horror film, a drama, and a psychological thriller.  

Beyond these, Shweta is also keen to produce children's stories, a genre close to her heart. She believes that the films we grow up watching shape us in profound ways, and she hopes to create stories that leave a lasting impact on young minds.  

Shweta adds, "Children’s films played a huge role in shaping my personality. They teach empathy, curiosity, and courage in ways that stay with you for life. As a producer, I want to create films that not only entertain but also inspire the next generation."

With her bold storytelling choices and unique vision, Shweta Tripathi is all set to bring fresh and meaningful narratives to Indian cinema.

About Shweta Tripathi 

Shweta is known for her work in critically acclaimed films and series such as Masaan, Cargo, Mirzapur franchise, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein franchise, Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, and Kaalkoot, among others.

The 39-year-old, who is married to actor and rapper Chaitanya Sharma, was recently seen in the romantic crime thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

