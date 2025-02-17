Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer Feel inspired to tell my own stories

Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer: 'Feel inspired to tell my own stories'

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma is currently developing a series and a slice-of-life film. If things go as planned, she will take the show on floors by mid-2025

Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer: 'Feel inspired to tell my own stories'

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer: 'Feel inspired to tell my own stories'
Shweta Tripathi Sharma has always gravitated towards stories. Her 16-year acting career so far enabled her to bring unconventional stories, from Masaan (2015) to Kaalkoot (2023), to the screen. Now, she is set to turn producer and will throw her weight behind projects that put the thrust on narratives. 


“As an actor, I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love, support, and respect from the industry, critics, and audience. Over the years, I’ve worked on projects that break stereotypes, and now, I feel inspired to tell my own stories. Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and I want to immerse myself in every aspect of it. Now, as women are gaining more agency and opportunities, it feels like the ideal time to celebrate this positive change to its fullest,” says the actor, who was seen in Mirzapur 3 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2 last year. 


Tripathi is currently developing a series and a slice-of-life film. If things go as planned, she will take the show on floors by mid-2025. She finds the process of shaping a project from the ground up with like-minded collaborators fulfilling. “I’m currently working on my first project. This new chapter excites me as it allows me to collaborate with talented storytellers. I want to create a space for stories that spark meaningful conversations, challenge norms, and inspire change. While acting will always be my passion, producing offers me the chance to contribute to the industry in a new and fulfilling way,” she smiles.


