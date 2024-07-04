Breaking News
Mirzapur 3: Revisiting the first two seasons of blood-soaked saga before 'bhaukal' takes over your screens

Updated on: 04 July,2024 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

In Pic: Mirzapur poster

'Mirzapur 3’ is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5 at 12:00 AM, and everyone is eager to see what happened to Munna Bhaiya. Will Kaleen Bhaiya be able to fight back against Guddu? Before delving into the bloodbath and witnessing the 'bhaukal' of Mirzapur, let's revisit the first two seasons of this blood-soaked saga.


Mirzapur Season 1


The crime drama begins with the introduction of Kaleen Bhaiya, aka Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), the mafia don and the king of Mirzapur. Kaleen Bhaiya runs an illegal gun business. At the start of the season, Kaleen Bhaiya recognises the potential of Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), two brothers, and hires them to manage his operations. However, this decision does not sit well with his son Munna (Divyenndu), a jealous brat whom his father sees as good for nothing.


While things seem under control in the workplace, Kaleen Bhaiya feels dejected in his personal life due to his wife Beena (Rasika Dugal), who is having an affair with their cook Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi).

The dynamic between Munna and Guddu intensifies when Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar), whom Munna is infatuated with, falls for Guddu. The season gains momentum when Kaleen Bhaiya entrusts Munna with eliminating the brothers for killing Rati Shankar Shukla.

Meanwhile, Satyanand Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda), who has discovered Beena's affair, punishes her by raping her. The season ends tragically with Munna killing Sweety and Bablu in front of Guddu and Golu (Shweta Tripathi).

Season 2 Recap

Mirzapur Season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, with the aftermath of the brutal wedding massacre. Guddu and Golu, now vengeful warriors, undergo significant character development. Meanwhile, a pregnant Beena manages to convince Kaleen Bhaiya that the child is his. A new character, Madhuri (Isha Talwar), the widowed daughter of the UP chief minister, has entered the frame.

To strengthen his political control, Kaleen Bhaiya arranges Munna and Madhuri's wedding. Beena, meanwhile, joins forces with Guddu and Golu, becoming their informant. Munna starts developing feelings for Madhuri, and a twisted confrontation results in the death of one of Devdutt Tyagi's twin sons.

The season culminates in a complete bloodbath, with Munna attempting to kill Kaleen Bhaiya, leaving him severely injured. Guddu and Golu finally take their revenge on Munna. The season concludes with a dramatic cliffhanger as Sharad Shukla (Anjumm Shharma) comes to the aid of the injured Kaleen Bhaiya, leaving viewers anxiously anticipating the next chapter in the saga.

