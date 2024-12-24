During a chat with Mid-Day, Anurag Kashyap revealed that it was just his second day in Mumbai when he barged into Shyam Benegal’s office to ask for work

In Pic: Anurag Kashyap & Shyam Benegal

Listen to this article Did you know? Anurag Kashyap barged into Shyam Benegal's office on his 2nd day in Mumbai, here's what happened next x 00:00

Anurag Kashyap, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema, was very close to the legendary filmmaker, the late Shyam Benegal. As the industry and every film enthusiast mourn the demise of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, we have unearthed a treasured memory from when Mid-Day interviewed Shyam Benegal and Anurag Kashyap at his office in Tardeo. During the chat, Anurag Kashyap revealed that it was just his second day in Mumbai when he barged into Benegal’s office to ask for work, and what happened next will bring a smile to your face.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Anurag Barged Into Shyam Benegal's Office

In conversation with Mayank Shekhar for Mid-Day, Anurag Kashyap shared the memory of walking into Benegal’s office. He told this story while sitting next to the Manthan maker and shared, “In 1993, I came to Bombay, and it was my second day in the city. I found a place to stay in Dadar, and I remember wearing my jeans as it was raining—it was June 4th. The first thing I did was find his office address. I came from Dadar, searched for the Everest building, and met Mr. Ravi Khemu there, but Shyam Ji wasn’t available.”

He further continued, stating, “Ravi Ji, Kunal Kemmu’s father, was very kind. He sat with me and talked to me. He asked, ‘Why do you want to do this? What have you done?’ He realized that I had just graduated and had only watched movies at film festivals. He recommended that I go to FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). He also gave me addresses of other offices, and that’s when I realized I would need to do something significant before getting a job in Shyam Benegal's office.”

Kunal Kemmu Paid Respect to Shyam Benegal

As Shyam Benegal took his last breath last night, actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to pay a moving tribute to the legendary filmmaker, who passed away, leaving behind an indelible legacy in Indian cinema. In his post, Kunal shared a personal anecdote that highlighted the profound impact Benegal had on his life and career. "The first film set I went to was Shyam Babu's," Kunal wrote.

Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of meaningful cinema, has left behind a rich legacy of critically acclaimed films, including Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika. His work not only elevated Indian cinema but also brought stories of social relevance to the forefront.