From Chiranjeevi to Akshay Kumar, actors expressed their grief over the passing away of the legendary filmmaker

Veteran director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal has passed away at the age of 90. He breathed his last today at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease. From Chiranjeevi to Akshay Kumar, actors expressed their grief over the passing away of the legendary filmmaker.

Taking to X, actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal,one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!"

Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal,one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India’s greatest cultural… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2024

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also mourned the demise of the veteran filmmaker and wrote, "Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti"

Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FGbMf0l0jO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 23, 2024

"He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide," filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on X.

He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide pic.twitter.com/5r3rkX48Vx — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 23, 2024

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of the legendary filmmaker. "He was the messiah for actors, writers and technicians of alternative cinema in #India. He told stories differently. When I went to meet him to ask for a role during the making of #Mandi, he looked at me and said, "I don't have anything substantial for you in this film. And I don't think you should do a smaller role! Why don't you wait. May be something substantial will come your way!" And when #Saaransh happened he was extremely happy for me!! Goodbye #ShyamBabu. Thanks for your brilliance and generosity. Will miss you and your infectious smile."

For Manoj Bajpayee, it is a "heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema." "Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti"

A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced… pic.twitter.com/EH0eosqkAR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 23, 2024

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered the late filmmaker and called him an inspiration for young generation. "The Pioneer master of indian parallel cinema shri # SHAM BENEGAL is no more with us but his teachings inspirations n definitions of cinema with social issues will always remain with us n younger generations of film makers - he has been our mentor n founder architect of all the courses in film making at #WHISTLINGWOODS since 2006 - specially to me in my growth as mainstream film maker.Sir you will always live with us as a master n guide both in the growth of indian cinema. Your contribution in indian cinema is invaluable for good.RIP. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS. WITH GRATITUDE"

Director Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram stories, "RIP Sir, Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema." Kajol expressed grief over the demise of the filmmaker and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Shyam Benegal. His contribution to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work".

"Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds," wrote filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 23, 2024

Benegal's films, including Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, established him as a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s. Benegal was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi seven times and received the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal collaborated extensively with actors from FTII and NSD, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.His films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth.

His most recent project, Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), was an India-Bangladesh co-production depicting the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. Shot extensively in both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the biographical film added another feather to his illustrious cap.

In addition to feature films, Benegal contributed significantly to documentaries and television. His iconic series Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan remain benchmarks in Indian television. He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986 and was a member of prestigious juries, including the 14th Moscow International Film Festival (1985) and the 35th National Film Awards (1988).

