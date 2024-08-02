Bollywood sibling duo Khushi and Arjun Kapoor have set the internet abuzz with their latest Instagram stories, which hinted at their collaboration on a new project

Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Together on screen? x 00:00

Together on screen?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood sibling duo Khushi and Arjun Kapoor have set the internet abuzz with their latest Instagram stories. They shared a video on their profiles featuring a bright, eye-catching sign that read: “Mere Khushi Arjun Ayenge in a filmy style.” The post hinted at their collaboration on a new project, details of which were not revealed. Khushi made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics. Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen as the antagonist in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty. This film marks his 20th in the industry.

In praise of Rajamouli

International filmmakers James Cameron and Joe Russo have heaped praise on Indian director SS Rajamouli, sharing how he balances action, drama, and emotions in his films. In an insightful discussion featured in the docu-film, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, Cameron and Russo delve into Rajamouli’s storytelling wizardry. Cameron said his style “has energy, and dynamism”, and applauded his innovative spirit. Russo added: “People in Hollywood were blown away by RRR. The level of craft exhibited is equal to any major film that comes out of Hollywood.”

Health setback?

Singer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour that was set to kick off on August 11, due to health issues. The singer, 37, announced the news through his Instagram handle. “Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I’m truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion,” he posted, sharing revised dates.

It’s a wrap

Kartik Aaryan wrapped up shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Aaryan, 33, made the announcement through his Instagram story. His caption that read “this Diwali” also hinted at the film’s tentative release date. This film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second sequel that released in 2022. That edition brought Aaryan immense acclaim, and was touted as among the best performing films, post-pandemic. Part three will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan—who led the original 2007 film—in lead roles. The first part featured Akshay Kumar, Balan, and Shiney Ahuja.

Don’t mess with John

Cinephiles may have often questioned why John Abraham picks films that may seem to be all too similar, but the actor was in no mood to address the subject when asked about it during a promotional round for his film. “Can I call out bad questions and idiots,” said Abraham when a journalist, rather degradingly, asked him to be part of “something new”. Abraham, 51, shot back, saying, “Have you seen this movie [Vedaa]?” When the reporter said that his character appears to be similar to the ones he has previously played, he responded, “Watch the film and then judge. And then I’m all yours. Whatever you say. But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart.” The film reunites him with Nikkhil Advani after Batla House (2019) and Satyamev Jayate (2021).

Good news for Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri-starrer Bad Newz has crossed the mark of R100 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers announced yesterday. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film released on July 19 and has collected Rs 102.77 crore.