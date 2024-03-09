Siddhanth Chaturvedi on moments before Gully Boy premiered: Alia Bhatt said your life is going to change

Before the premiere of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt shared some life-changing news with Siddhant Chaturvedi

On the night Gully Boy premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi received an enthusiastic voice message from Ranveer Singh, the film's lead, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer Singh, unable to contain his excitement after the first viewing, predicted a life-changing experience for Siddhant, who was making his debut in the musical drama as a Mumbai street rapper.

Siddhant, now a star, shared in an interview how Ranveer foresaw the film's success and their performances before the audience did.

He said, "Gully Boy was at Berlin Film Festival. I could not go… Limited crew was allowed. So, after our premiere, I got a voice note from Ranveer at around 2-3 am. ‘You killed it! Standing ovation. You have no idea your life is going to change!’ He was so happy for me, and had seen the film for the first time. It was a long voice note and he kept saying, ‘What have you done, this is iconic, what a character.’ The first time I heard about my film was from him, and I knew that some magic has happened,”

“Just when the doors were about to close, Alia Bhatt comes in with her bodyguard. My mother and brother’s jaws dropped. When the lift door opened, she turned and said, ‘You know your life is going to change right?’ It was cinematic, because she said this and walked off. Then, after the media screening, there was a wave of journalists, fans. My dad had tears; he was crying during the entire film! He saw the film 25 times; he watched it every day in some theatre,” he added.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been garnering a lot of praise for his latest release ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The film, which talks about urban loneliness through the eyes of 3 young adults in the city of Mumbai, has been talked about a lot for the brilliant way in which it explores such complex topics. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also spoken up about how much admiration he has been getting since the film hit Netflix.

The actor opened up about the response to his character Imaad that he has been getting ever since his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ released on Netflix.

“My phone has been constantly ringing since the day before. The film was released sometime around 01:30 pm and since almost 04:00 pm my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Initially, I wasn’t checking my phone as it was giving me anxiety, because there are so many messages to reply to. But the reactions are making me feel better,” Siddhant told Outlook.