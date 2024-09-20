Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Telangana. The couple got back to the city on Thursday

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Telangana. The couple surprised all with their wedding announcement. Despite being celebrated stars, the couple managed to keep their wedding a secret. On Thursday night, the couple was seen making their first public appearance after their marriage. Siddharth and Aditi were seen arriving back in the city and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The couple was all smiles as they walked out of the airport holding hands. While Aditi looked stunning as ever in a pink anarkali suit, Siddharth kept it casual in a denim shirt and blue pants. He had headphones around his neck. The couple posed for the paps before exiting from the airport.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth get married in Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family continue to pray at this well-known temple. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi had revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s First Meeting

They met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram, back in 2021. Recalling their meeting, Hydari shared with Vogue India, “He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl.’ Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot.”