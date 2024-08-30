Siddharth, behaving like a perfect filmy boy, took Aditi to her Nani’s school in Hyderabad and proposed to her. She also shared that she couldn’t believe it at first

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Finally! Aditi Rao Hydari has opened up about the dreamy proposal she got from fiancé Siddharth. The actress, in her recent interview, shared that Siddharth, behaving like a perfect filmy boy, took Aditi to her Nani’s school in Hyderabad and proposed to her. She also shared that she couldn’t believe it at first.

How Siddharth Proposed to Aditi Rao Hydari

In an interview with Vogue, Aditi Rao Hydari shared that they have a running joke where Siddharth goes down on his knees, just like he is about to propose, and then he starts tying his shoelaces. This time, it was different. When Aditi thought it was one of Siddharth's jokes, he actually proposed to her. She shared, “He got down on his knee, and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.’ And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s First Meeting

They met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram, back in 2021. Recalling their meeting, Hydari shared, “He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl.’ Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot.”

Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Feelings for Siddharth

The actress shared how she believes that they would have been in a relationship with each other even if they were in their teens. While talking about what she feels for her now fiancé, she shared, “I’ve not been in too many relationships because when I see someone, I instantly know if this is my person,” she says. “When I met Siddhu, that’s what I felt and had no doubt about it. Of course, there is a process of growing together in a relationship, but I had none of that going on in my mind when I met him. It was all about that moment.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Got Engaged

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged at her 400-year-old temple site. When they announced their engagement, the actors posted a photo flaunting their engagement rings. She mentioned in the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D. 💫” Siddharth shared the same picture and penned, “She said YES! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D 💫.”

