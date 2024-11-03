Breaking News
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani back in Mumbai following family Diwali festivities in Delhi

Updated on: 03 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Saturday night, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were clicked by paps as they exited the airport premises.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

As Diwali is now over, Bollywood's favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also arrived back in Mumbai after celebrating the festive season with family in Delhi.


On Saturday night, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were clicked by paps as they exited the airport premises. Both were seen wearing masks.


On Thursday, Sidharth took to his Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with his wife, Kiara Advani, on the occasion of Diwali. The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits, with Sidharth in a black kurta and Kiara glowing in a yellow ensemble.


Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

Kiara, on the other hand, has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She also has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

