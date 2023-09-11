Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted outside a studio in Mumbai which led to rumours of their next film together

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shoot for an undisclosed project, sparking rumours of a new film x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah is still remembered and cherished by fans. After their wedding in February this year, there were speculations of the couple signing yet another film. They are yet to make an official announcement. Amid strong buzz around the romantic film, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted outside a studio in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

While there's no confirmation regarding what they shot for, Sidharth and Kiara's appearance sparked rumours of a potential movie collaboration. The couple twinned in white and posed for the shutterbugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with News18, Kiara had reacted to doing a film with Sidharth. She said, "We share a camaraderie and our pairing has been so loved by the audience. We got to play those characters (in Shershaah) and portray a love story that was so unique and intense. We would love to work together. We’re just hoping to find the right script that we both love so that we can come back and entertain the audience as a jodi."

In March this year, there were reports that Sidharth and Kiara signed a 3-film deal with their mentor, Karan Johar. However, the filmmaker denied it. Reports claimed that the couple will be seen in a romantic comedy.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth at the wrap-up party of her anthology Lust Stories. She said, "Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met." Shahid Kapoor, who was the guest on the episode with Kiara, went on to tease her. He quipped, “Nice to know that you remember so clearly where you guys met." Reacting to Shahid's comment, Kiara said, "Of course, I’ll never forget that night."

Their first film together was Shershaah. It was a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Sidharth played the role of Captain Batra whereas Kiara was his ladylove, Dimple. The film won a Special Jury Award at the 69th National Awards.