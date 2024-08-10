In a new viral video, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen holding the model close as he strikes some intense poses and netizens' reactions to this clip will leave you in splits

Sidharth Malhotra on ramp. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra's hot moves with model on ramp has fans asking, 'Isn't he married?' x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra set the stage on fire as he turned showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil, showcasing their latest couture collection with a 70s retro theme. Now, the video of Sidharth is going viral on the internet, and netizens' reactions to that video will leave you in splits.

In the video, Malhotra is seen going bold during his walk, and his chemistry with the model is generating a lot of chatter. Sidharth can be seen holding the model close as he strikes some intense poses. The video starts with the model pulling Sidharth by his collar, and then the two hold each other close while posing for the camera. While Sidharth sizzled in a black tuxedo with golden embroidery, the model wore a golden shimmery outfit.

As this video went viral, fans started reacting to the clip. One wrote, "Aaj to gaye ghar to mar khaoge aap, Sid." "Kiara, behen, mai toh nahi seht," wrote another. A third user commented, "Aaj to kalesh hoga, kalesh." “Kiara bhabhi will be waiting with slipper,” wrote another.

More about the show

It was the legendary actress Zeenat Aman who opened the Shantanu & Nikhil 2024 couture show with a speech about the 70s. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a printed high-neck blouse and black trousers.

Zeenat Aman's outfit showcases a ruffled neckline, full-length trumpet sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, complemented by flared-fitting pants. She accessorized the look with bracelets, pink shoes, fuchsia lips, glasses, and her silver-white hair styled loosely in a side part.

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah became the stars of the night as they performed some 70s hits during the show. A video of Saba performing with Sidharth also made its way to social media. Azad was seen wearing a printed pink cropped blouse complemented by flared black pants.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Sidharth praise for his performance.