Zeenat Aman is not completely against the idea of a biopic on her life but has some conditions laid out for the same. Her primary demand is her involvement in the project and a sensitive director to helm it

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman says it will take a 'sensitive director, a brave writer, an immaculate cast' to make her biopic

Actress Zeenat Aman has been on Instagram for over a year now sharing stories and wisdom she gained through her life. As one of the most prominent stars of Hindi cinema in the 70s, Zeenat continues to dazzle people with her aura, charm and stories about the era gone by.

On Tuesday, Zeenat took to social media to share her thoughts on a biopic on her life for the big screen. While she is not against the idea, the actress does not want one being made without her active involvement. She feels that the 'factoids' about her on the internet are not entirely true.

You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me.

Quite frankly, nobody knows me like I do - so any research to this end would be incomplete, even flawed, without my input. I’d wager that for every factoid about me that’s available in the public domain, there are a hundred more that are known just to me. There are a trove of milestones, anecdotes and personal revelations that are integral to understanding my journey. Oh, it’s been an interesting life indeed.

I will also make no bones about the fact that I’m wary of my story being told by strangers. Especially men. The “sex symbol” tag is impossible to shake (believe me, it’s been 50 years) and in the hands of the wrong storyteller may well devolve into a work of crass voyeurism and conjecture. I’m only too aware of the stereotyping of “bold women”.

I am neither a seductress, nor a damsel in distress. And I am certainly not a victim. There have been conversations about a potential series or films, and I’m slowly warming to the idea.

Summing up her requirement on the team that will helm her life for celluloid, she added, "Will it happen? Who knows. It would take a sensitive director, a brave writer, an immaculate cast… not to mention, a producer who will - to steal a quote - show me the money!"

The Biopic Buzz:

Conversations around Zeenat Aman biopic surfaced on the internet when actress Payal Ghosh spoke about playing Aman in an upcoming film. It was claimed that the film 'Shaque: The Doubt' will be based on the life of the yesteryear star. Talking about portraying Zeenat, Payal, who was last seen in 'Fire of Love: Red' said, "This is a humongous opportunity for me. I am really glad and fortunate that so much of faith has been entrusted in me that they feel I can play such an iconic personality on-screen."

"Zeenat Aman is a legend and getting to essay her on-screen is one of the biggest opportunities any actor of today's time can get. I am so excited and looking forward to doing a good job in the project. I am thrilled and all I want to promise to my fans is that I am going to do my best for this," she added. 'Shaque: The Doubt' is directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.

However, the producer of the film later claimed that 'Shaque' is not a biopic of actress Zeenat Aman but Payal plays a character that is inspired by Zeenat.