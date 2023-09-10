Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of Baar Baar Dekho

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’

Updated on: 10 September,2023 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The first song of the movie ‘Kala Chashma’ has garnered good responses from the fans and still, it is a rage among the youth

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’

Picture Courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 7 years of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’
x
00:00

Actor Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ has completed 7 years of its release. 


To celebrate the occasion, Sidharth took to Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of the movie. 


‘Baar Baar Dekho’ is a love story that unfolds through flash-backs and flash-forwards. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, the film features Sayani Gupta, Ram Kapoor and Sarika.


The first song of the movie ‘Kala Chashma’ has garnered good responses from the fans and still, it is a rage among the youth.

‘Baar Baar Dekho’ was released on September 9, 2016. 

Nitya Mehra directed the movie and was produced by two production houses, Excel Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Yodha’.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sidharth malhotra katrina kaif baar baar dekho bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK