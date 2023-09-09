Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his 49th birth anniversary

Updated on: 09 September,2023 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Sidharth Malhotra honors Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood heartthrob who made his debut with Karan Johar's 2012 hit, Student Of The Year, has since carved a niche for himself in the industry with a string of hit performances. His journey began alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the same film, and he has consistently captured the spotlight with his impeccable acting skills.


One of his most unforgettable portrayals was that of Captain Vikram Batra in the heartwarming film, Shershaah. Released in 2021, the movie tells the gripping tale of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of this brave soldier touched the hearts of audiences across the nation.


In a heartfelt tribute to the real-life Shershaah on what would have been his 49th birthday, Sidharth took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his sentiments. He wrote, "Remembering the real-life Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra, on his 49th birth anniversary today. His bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us all." This gesture of remembrance and honor resonated deeply with fans, both of the real hero and the reel-life portrayal.


Shershaah was not just a cinematic triumph; it was a tribute to the sacrifice and valor of Captain Vikram Batra. The film also featured Kiara Advani, who portrayed the actor's love interest. Together, their outstanding performances captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim.

In a recent milestone, Shershaah was honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Sidharth Malhotra expressed his gratitude on Instagram, stating, "#Shershaah is a special film for me. I’m honored and humbled as it becomes my first film to win a National Award. Thank you and congratulations to our entire team." Kiara Advani also shared her joy, writing, "This win is so special. Such a humbling moment for our entire team, truly grateful for the immense love our film 'Shershaah' has received."

Sidharth Malhotra's tribute to Captain Vikram Batra and the success of Shershaah serve as reminders of the power of storytelling in cinema, immortalizing the bravery and sacrifice of real-life heroes on the silver screen. 

