This Saturday on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, it’s all about diapers, dance moves, and dil se romance as the cast of Param Sundari , Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Inayat Verma, take over Kapil Sharma’s couch. Kapil kick-started the episode by joking that everyone has a Param Sundari in life, either a crush or their own wife. He teases Sidharth about his seamless on-screen romance post-marriage, only to get a cheeky comeback from the star who smiled and said, “Bhai hum saal mein ek ya do baar romance karte hain on screen, aap toh sau episode mein…”

Sidharth Malhotra on changing diapers

In the upcoming episode, fans will also get to see the actor sharing an adorable glimpse into his new life as a papa, saying, “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha.”

He warmly adds, “Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai.” When Archana Puran Singh grills him on diaper duties, he admits, “Kiya hai diaper change, aur bina diaper ka ‘oops moment’ bhi experience kiya hai ab toh.” The new dad on the block couldn't stop gushing about his new role in life.

Sidharth welcomed a baby girl with his wife and actor Kiara Advani, in July. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media.

About Param Sundari

The cross-cultural romance film Param Sundari is slated to release on August 29. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock.