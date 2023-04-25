'Yodha' directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha was initially supposed to hit the theatres on July 7

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna's 'Yodha' gets a new release date x 00:00

The release of Dharma Productions's upcoming action-packed film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani has been postponed. The film which was slated to release in July will now hit the theatres on September 15. This is the second film after 'Dream Girl 2' that has deferred from their July release. 'Dream Girl 2' which was slated to release on July 7. 'Yodha's initial release date was also July 7. Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the new release date of the film. "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets new release date: In *cinemas* on 15 Sept 2023… Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha. #KaranJohar and #PrimeVideo presents in association with #ShashankKhaitan."

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shares picture with his 'work family'

Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Raashii, too, marks her first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Talking about the same, she had told mid-day.com, “We have finished shooting. I think Sidharth and I look great on screen; that is something I definitely have to say. And I think that Sidharth is also improving with each film that he's doing and even in ‘Yodha’ he has done a great job. I think people will really like him in that avatar.”

Raashii feels destiny was at play when a Dharma film came to her. “I was very happy to be a part of the setup because who doesn't want to be a Dharma heroine. I think as an actor, I couldn't have asked for anything more. So I'm also really looking forward to that film,” she concluded.