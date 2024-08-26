While she is not one to respond with lackadaisical answers when called for interviews, Kriti Sanon found herself fielding criticism for challenging the notions of host Nikhil Kamath on the latter’s podcast

Kriti Sanon and Nikhil Kamath

While she is not one to respond with lackadaisical answers when called for interviews, Kriti Sanon found herself fielding criticism for challenging the notions of host Nikhil Kamath on the latter’s podcast. Retail stockbroker Zerodha’s co-founder Kamath—celebrated as a successful entrepreneur and looked upon for guidance by finance enthusiasts—commented on the plight of Bollywood and called it an industry that is “not thriving”. Sanon, who was accompanied by Badshah, was quick to dismiss him, stating that her past two films had performed well. And while Kamath attempted to highlight the reason behind his statement, the actor continued to defend her stance. Fans, however, found her argument rather weak. “Credit to Kamath that he didn’t walk out,” wrote one viewer, while another said Sanon was “living in a bubble”. “That’s what happens when you surround yourself with ‘yes’ people,” one wrote. Other users believed the episode would have taught Kamath that he needed to “take his podcast three levels down” while inviting select guests.

Yes, and no

Turning up for a recently released podcast, Rajkummar Rao looked back at the time when he was frequently dropped from movies, and recalled how he dealt with the phase. “Everything was going well, but then I was dropped from the film for some reason. That wasn’t my failure; it was theirs for not handling it properly. Those experiences taught me to always be prepared. When the universe is guiding you, everything falls into place,” said the actor, whose last release, Stree 2, has set the cash registers ringing.

Same old, still gold

Marking 39 years since they got married, Anupam and Kirron Kher celebrated their anniversary on social media by sharing a compilation video of their old photos. Kher took to his handle to reveal that he was posting old images due to the dearth of newer ones. “We need to take some fresh pics. I have been posting almost the same ones for the last so many years. But I think that is what happens with a marriage that lasts for a long time. Pictures can get old, but emotions are the same. May God give you a long and healthy life. May you continue to be the same person that you are—vibrant and real,” he wrote.

Threatening Kangy?

Kangana Ranaut received death threats ahead of the release of Emergency for apparently showing the Sikh community in a negative light. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sikh men from Maharashtra can be seen launching a verbal attack on the BJP MP demanding a ban on the film. “If I spot you anywhere in my country and my Maharashtra, all my Hindu, Christian, and Muslim brothers will welcome you with chappals,” one person is seeing stating. Kangana shared the video online and asked the police to “look into this”.

Celebrating with family

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended her brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony yesterday with friends and family in attendance. “And they did. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday,” wrote the actor, while sharing images and videos from the event. Earlier in the day, Chopra had shared a video that pointed to her visit to a city studio.

Fashion talk

Heaping praise on his wife Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra complimented her for her fashion sense, which he termed “undeniably bold and adventurous”. “She fearlessly embraces the latest trends and isn’t afraid to experiment with colour and embellishments. While her style is distinctly glamorous, she also maintains a strong sense of individuality,” he shared. Speaking about his preferences, the actor said he gravitates “towards classic silhouettes with a subtle touch of masculine edge”. “My style is more about looking effortless than overly styled.”

New territory

After delivering many acclaimed acts in films and the web series, actor Shefali Shah is ready to explore new territory. The actor has expressed her desire to work in Telugu films, which, she says, perfectly blend grandeur with the art of storytelling. At a recent event, she cited films like Baahubali, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Sita Ramam while stating, “I truly admire Telugu cinema. I would love to work with them if given a chance.” Shah will soon be seen with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in Hisaab, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.