Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > As Akshay Kumar turns 57 check out how Bollywood celebs wished him

As Akshay Kumar turns 57, check out how Bollywood celebs wished him

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Akshay Kumar turned 57 on Monday. The superstar was flooded with wishes on social media from his fans and colleagues from the film industry. From Suniel Shetty to Tiger Shroff, check celeb wishes

As Akshay Kumar turns 57, check out how Bollywood celebs wished him

Pics/Instagram

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turned 57 today. On his special day, many B-town celebrities extended their warm birthday wishes to the 'Dhadkan' actor. 


Kareena Kapoor, who worked with him in 'Good Newwz', 'Tashan' wished him on his birthday through a special message.



Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Akki.. love you lots." 


Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar

In her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a sweet picture of the two of them looking at each other, a scene that appears to be from their film 'Good Newwz'. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a stunning photo with Akshay and wished him "Happy Birthday @akshaykumar paaji. Big love and hug."

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor also dropped a photo with the 'Khiladi' star and penned, "Happy Birthday Akshay" on it.

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty dropped then and now pictures with him and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday Akki. Here's to more laughter, action, and unforgettable memories together. Much love always."

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who worked with Akshay in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' shared a picture with him and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada. Happy birthday paaji."

Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar

Lara Dutta wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Akki. May we always look this dignified."

Mouni Roy also wished him and mentioned, "Happy happiest birthday to one of my favorite superstars & the kindest superhuman. May you always be happy, healthy & be blessed with the best."

Akshay Kumar and and Mouni Roy

Actor Vishnu Manchu shared an intriguing poster of Akshay from his upcoming film Kannappa and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Mr. Akshay Kumar! Best wishes on your special day."

Several other celebs who wished him on this occasion are filmmaker Rohit Shetty, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, singer B Praak, and actors Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Manushi Chhillar. 

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

The actor will be eassying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. Earlier on Monday, Akshay also announced his new film 'Bhooth Bangla' with ace director Priyadarshan. 

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. 

Akshay also unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder. This particular announcement left cinephiles excited. The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. 

Ektaa R Kapoor is producing 'Bhooth Bangla' under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali have also come on the board as producers. 
Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15. He was also recently seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. 

Mudassar Aziz directed it. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. 

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. 

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

