Sidharth took to social media and posted a note condemning the fraudulent activities/scams that have been circulating on various social media platforms

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media and posted a note against the scams being carried out in his name

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra urges people to 'exercise caution' after fan alleges scam by actor's 'fanpage' x 00:00

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday reacted to news that his fan had allegedly been scammed of Rs 50 lakh, stating that neither he nor his family or team supports this, as he urged people to exercise caution when dealing with such matters.

According to media reports, a US-based fan of Sidharth named Minoo Vasudevan claimed on social media that a fanpage of the actor, which is run by Aliza and Husna Parveen, allegedly duped her of Rs 50 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minoo accused the admins -- Aliza and Husna -- of creating fabricated stories about the 'Student of the Year' actor, and how his life is in danger because of his wife and actress Kiara Advani.

She also claimed that Aliza told her that Kiara forced Sidharth to marry her by threatening to kill his family, besides doing black magic on him.

The fan also shared how she paid charges to get the inside information about the actor, claiming that the total loss was to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

Reacting to the claims, Sidharth took to social media and posted a note, which read, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

"I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug," added the 'Ek Villain' actor.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, "To all my fans."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth married Kiara on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha' co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.