Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action drama, Sikandar is set to be this year’s biggest blockbuster, gearing up for a grand release this Eid. Ever since the release of the Sikandar teaser and the songs, Salman Khan’s commanding aura and terrific screen persona have been unmissable. The song Zohra Jabeen recently crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. Salman has long been known as a trendsetter, influencing everything from fitness to fashion. His effortless style and ability to make anything look chic have earned him a place at the forefront of the fashion world.

Surge in demand for Zohra Jabeen kurta

Recently, his kurta from the Zohra Jabeen music video has set the fashion world on fire, becoming an instant hit with his fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Its elegant yet simple design strikes the perfect balance between traditional and modern, making it highly versatile. Fans have been quick to recognize and emulate Salman’s look, driving the kurta’s popularity to new heights. Cities like Indore, Surat, Jaipur, and Mumbai have seen a massive surge in demand for similar kurtas, with orders flooding in from all directions.

Ashish Sharma, a factory owner in Jaipur shared, “The kurta that Salman Khan is wearing in Zohra Jabeen is incredibly popular right now. We’ve received an order for over 20,000 to 25,000 pieces of a similar kurta, and we’ll be working at full capacity to deliver them before Eid, we have already sold about 10,000 pieces since the song came.”

This surge in demand reflects how deeply Salman’s influence in fashion runs, with his fans eager to capture a piece of his iconic style.

Sikandar trailer update

Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj.

Earlier, Mid-day reported that the makers are racing against time to lock the trailer as well as the final product. “Murugadoss is known to be meticulous and wants to deliver an action spectacle with Sikandar. The post-production team is working round the clock to lock the final cut. It’s not as if the audience has not been introduced to Sikandar’s world. With a song drop every few days, the actor-director duo has ensured that viewers are invested in the film. The trailer will further heighten their excitement,” revealed a crew member.