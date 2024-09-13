Sources say after an action-packed leg of Sikandar, Salman and Rashmika are shooting a festive song with 200 background dancers

Rashmika Mandanna; (right) Salman Khan on the film’s set with a fan

When Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss come together, one can be sure that the emphasis will be on action. Since Sikandar went on floors in June, the actor-director duo has largely focused on filming the action sequences. But now, they are taking a break from on-screen fights and indulging in something more fun. We hear that Khan and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting a vibrant, festive song composed by Pritam.

Earlier this month, mid-day had reported that a set replicating the slums of Dharavi had been built at Goregaon’s SRPF Ground (Slam the baddies in the slum, Sep 3). The same set-up is serving as the backdrop for the dance number. A source reveals, “The song features 200 background dancers, and depicts the slum dwellers celebrating a festival. Rashmika joined the unit on Thursday. In the number, Salman will be seen wearing a customised silver chain, earrings, a black vest and full-sleeved shirt with denims. Rashmika sports a traditional look in a salwar kameez. Murugadoss has nearly wrapped up the song shoot and will move on to some action scenes by the weekend.”

If things go as planned, the Mumbai schedule will go on till October. The unit will head to Europe by the year-end to film two romantic tracks. In Sikandar that also stars Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal, Khan plays a ruthless businessman who has a change of heart when he sees the rampant corruption in the country.