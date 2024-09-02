Sources say a large set reflecting Dharavi built at SRPF Ground for two-week action schedule of Salman’s Sikandar

Only a few weeks ago, mid-day had reported that Salman Khan would start an action-packed schedule of Sikandar in Mumbai, in the last week of August (Salman’s flight-and-fight response, Aug 21). While director AR Murugadoss kicked off the schedule as planned, the unit over the next few weeks will straddle two key locations—the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, and a hospital in Marol. Sources say that the production team has designed a massive set replicating Dharavi at the Goregaon venue.

A source tells us, “A chunk of the film is set against these two backdrops. Over the next fortnight, Salman and Murugadoss will wrap up a significant portion of the actioner. Shooting is on in full swing. The leading man has some elaborate action set-pieces that will be shot at the Dharavi set.”

Considering Khan had sustained a rib injury a week ago, one wonders how the team will pull off the fight sequences. The source adds that the director has worked it all out. “The team is shooting with Salman between 4 pm and 10 pm, mostly focusing on light action. His body doubles are being used for other shots, including some stunts. The fight sequences to be performed by Salman will be shot at a later stage.” Designed as an Eid 2025 offering, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna.