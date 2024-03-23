Silence 2: Manoj Bajpayee set to reprise his role ACP Avinash Verma

Starring the incomparable Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, this pulse-pounding sequel is back after 3 years with another adrenaline-fueled mystery

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie is helmed by the talented Aban Bharucha Deohans. 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' will introduce the audience to a new story that will get them hooked yet again. The movie also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie is helmed by the talented Aban Bharucha Deohans. ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ will introduce the audience to a new story that will get them hooked yet again. The movie also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

In this gripping sequel, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma along with Inspector Sanjana played by Prachi Desai. In the first season, ACP Avinash along with his team solve the enigmatic murder of a woman. As the suspense mounts, viewers are taken on a riveting journey culminating in a startling revelation.

Manoj Bajapyee as ACP Avinash Verma says, "ACP Avinash Verma is back! He is here to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season 1 was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again."

Director Aban Bharucha Deohans shared her excitement about the launch of the sequel, stating, “I am thrilled to announce the release of ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ an exhilarating project even bigger than its predecessor. Working with Manoj Bajpayee again was an absolute joy, and his dedication to the role brought an added depth to the film. This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film. The success of 'Silence 1' surpassed our expectations, and the overwhelming love and support from fans have been truly humbling. Since we announced the production of 'Silence 2' last year, we've been inundated with messages from eager fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. Finally, the wait is over, and I couldn't be happier to present this new mystery drama. I hope viewers will be captivated by the story and enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."