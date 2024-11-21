Set to celebrate her journey spanning five decades with a city concert tomorrow, veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti says striving for perfection keeps her motivated to pursue music each year

Violinist L Subramaniam with wife Kavita Krishnamurti. Pic/Jatin Kampani

Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti: 'I have always felt scared of falling short'

Entertainment websites are often filled with tales of Kavita Krishnamurti’s musical journey commencing from her schooling days, however, the veteran singer appears to chronicle her experiences as vividly as though they occurred only yesterday. She recalls how a chance interaction with Hemant Kumar opened doors for her in the industry after he introduced her to Manna Dey, and the impact that being the dubbing artiste for Lata Mangeshkar had on her life. Her conversations are peppered with names of veteran musicians, as well as those who, despite being skilled, were unable to find a place in the limelight. If one taught her appropriate methods to breathe while rendering a song, another enabled her to understand the importance of learning musical notes.

Krishnamurti (R) was a dubbing artiste for Lata Mangeshkar

At a city concert tomorrow, Krishnamurti is set to encapsulate these experiences into a set that promises to take music aficionados on a memorable journey. In this conversation, she discusses what’s in store for fans, and why she is certain her best work is yet to come.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

When you have to encapsulate your life experiences into a musical event, how do you go about doing it?

First, it’s important to choose the most important songs to sing. Some part of the performance will be a tribute to all the great people I have worked with. I will subsequently [render] songs belonging to the time when I sang for Subhash Ghai and K Viswanath. I have videos of people, including music directors and actors, who have spoken about me and the songs we have worked on. There will also be details on how I got to sing popular songs like Hawa hawai, and work with different composers like AR Rahman. The tribute section will celebrate those senior singers I have worked with and will narrate those stories about them that are relevant to my life. Finally, the show will include some of my popular songs from across the decades.

The singer (C) often worked with composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Your work has been pivotal to the lives of people across generations, with your most recent song being in last week’s release, The Sabarmati Report. How do you perceive this longevity?

I have grown up listening to the greatest artistes. I grew up listening to Lata ji, Asha ji [Bhosle], Manna da [Dey], and Kishore da [Kumar]. So, the standards that were set when it came to music were very high. I have always felt scared of falling short. I’m only weighed down [by pressure] when people praise the way I had rendered an old song. I wonder if I will be able to sing it on stage in the same way that I did 30 years ago. I keep telling myself, I have a few more years to sing, and I cannot allow myself to think that the best is over. I am also motivated by my husband, who, even at this age, after having performed for 70 years on stage, and at top concerts, sits at night to practice and says, ‘I’m not getting this note right.’ I feel I am listening to impeccable music, but he thinks he needs to do better.

Looking back at the last 54 years, which moments do you believe were most instrumental in shaping you as an artiste?

Singing with Hemant da [Kumar] was a big learning experience. He made me sing with Lata ji, and that was an eye-opener. Seeing her stand next to me and sing with perfection was unbelievable. After she would finish singing, I’d hear her voice and understand her approach. Another legend from whom I learnt was Manna Dey, who would reduce me to tears in each of his concerts because his music could transport me to heaven. He lived the life of a great artiste—he was dedicated to music till the age of 94, when he passed away. He was also a family man. He was attached to his wife, and I saw perfection in their relationship. He’d tell me, ‘Keep your feet on the ground, because when you go up, you also have to come down. Remember to keep track of your own money, go to the market, and buy your own stuff.’ [He] lived the life of a common person. Then, singing for Laxmikant-Pyarelal was also a defining experience, as was dubbing for Lata ji. I’d sing the song with the full orchestra, and then [after she would record it], notice how she sang it. I learnt so much about what great singing truly is.