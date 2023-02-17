Pop singer Lekka all set to make everyone groove with her latest release wedding song ‘Le Jaana’

She has released the single on Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music

Pic Courtesy: PR

The Jackky Bhagnani-led music label ‘Jjust Music’ has now released a new song by the leading pop singer Lekka. The said song, which is in tune with the ongoing wedding season, is a wedding song and has been titled 'Le Jaana’. The said song has been directed & choreographed by Mudassar Khan and has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The track’s lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Speaking exclusively to Mid Day Online, Jackky Bhagnani said, “As an artist, producer and founder of ‘Jjust Music’, "I'm passionate about supporting the next generation of musicians and helping them bring their music to the world. ‘Le Jaana’ is a beautiful and soulful wedding song sung by our talented artist Lekka that vibes with a wide audience. We hope all of you groove and jive with it as much as we do and that it becomes a favourite on your playlists. Lekka has a fresh zestful voice, she understands the rhythm of the song and brings exuberance and a verve to the song. We want ‘Le Jaana’ to be enjoyed by everyone, not just at weddings, but also on other occasions and by people of all ages, from children to the elderly”.

Speaking about the track, singer Lekka said, "I'm overjoyed to see how much our fans have enjoyed our music in the past, and I'm hopeful that 'Le Jaana' will become a favourite among music fans at upcoming weddings. It's a fun song with lots of foot tapping. The icing on the cake is that I got to collaborate with Jackky Bhagnani, a new-age music entrepreneur, once more."

Speaking of Jackky Bhagnani, his film 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan' will see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran giving a new twist to the story. Jackky had recently opened up on the decision to cast Prithviraj for the part. He had said that "We completely believe in inclusive cinema and Prithiviraj adds a lot of credibility to the film. He represents the Southern film industry in a big way and with him coming on board, it makes 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan', a bilingual film in the true sense. I think the audience will really enjoy Akshay Sir, Tiger, and Prithviraj's combination together under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar”.