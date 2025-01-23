Singer Monali Thakur experienced breathlessness during her concert in West Bengal at a music concert. The singer is currently undergoing medical treatment

Monali Thakur

Singer Monali Thakur known for songs like 'Sawaar Loon', 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Laila Majnu' experienced breathlessness on stage during a live performance. She was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, Monali, who was performing at music festival in West Bengal, suddenly struggled to breathe mid performance. Reports state that it looked like Monali was in acute distress and thus immediately halted her performance.

Monali was taken to the Dinhata Sub-District hospital after she was seen in distress by her team. Her team was quick on their feet and then arranged an ambulance to transfer her to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. The singer or her team is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, according to reports, the singer is receiving proper medical care at the moment.

Monali Thakur's Varanasi concert fiasco

Meanwhile, a couple weeks back, Thakur had penned a long note slamming the poor infrastructural management at her Varanasi concert which she abandoned 70 minutes into the show. She called out the event management for mistreating vendors and exploiting them.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Monday where she shared details about the alleged mismanagement, and mistreatment against her and her team by the event organizers. "I had hoped not to end 2024 or begin the new year 2025 by addressing the horrific and negative incident my team and I faced in Varanasi. However, after much reflection, I feel it is important to share these unfortunate truths-not only to raise awareness but also to call for reforms in how such matters are handled. Attached is a confession and apology letter issued by the founder of the event-organizing company. Hope this letter is sufficient to clear any confusion anyone might have had about the credibility of any of the false defamatory accusations made against my team and me, as well as the treacherous and unethical conduct of the organizers," wrote Monali.

Monali also shared that her team faced "severe negligence" in basic infrastructural safety that forced her to leave the stage in the middle of her performance. "It has been deeply troubling for me to process the reckless and irresponsible behavior of the event management company's team. Especially, their misuse of laws designed to protect against sexual harassment-laws that are vital for safeguarding people, specially women in our society-is both appalling and unacceptable. Weaponizing such laws for personal vendetta, ego satisfaction, or retaliation against those who refused to comply with unethical practices is not only a gross abuse of rights but also deeply disrespectful to genuine survivors of these heinous crimes," the singer wrote.

"These reckless behavior undermines the credibility of survivors who show immense courage in seeking justice and hampers the hard work of those fighting to eradicate such crimes. It is particularly disheartening to see young women participating in such actions, as it damages the cause and creates distrust around an issue that should always be treated with the utmost seriousness," she added.

Monali also criticized the "treatment of vendors" and those "working behind the scenes" at the event. "It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way," she said. "Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes... is not the way forward. Such behavior should never be tolerated or entertained."

The highlight of the post, though, was the confession and apology letter from the organisers that she had attached. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Team Monali Thakur for their kindness, humbleness, support, and encouragement from the very beginning," wrote Aman, co-founder of Backroom Entertainments.

