The state approached the Calcutta HC after the Sealdah Court on Monday sentenced Roy to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and killing a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Hospital

The West Bengal government has appealed to the Calcutta High Court's (HC) Division Bench against the trial court's life imprisonment verdict handed over to Sanjay Roy in the Kolkata rape-murder case. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on January 27, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Advocate General Kishore Dutta has approached the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak, seeking the death penalty for Roy. The matter has been allowed to be registered.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Monday announced life imprisonment till death for Roy in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Along with this, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Following the court's verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction and said that if the case had been with the Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty, ANI reported.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

The father of the doctor, who was a postgraduate trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, on Monday rejected the Rs 17-lakh compensation by the state and said that he will move to a higher court seeking death penalty for Roy.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "What the court thinks as a good judgment based on the evidence produced by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), the court has given that verdict. We have a lot of questions on the investigation done by the CBI. We did not go to the court for compensation. We want justice, not compensation. Kolkata police did wrong and the CBI will have to do something. The Kolkata police have given us more pain than the passing away of my daughter."

(With ANI inputs)