Kolkata court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape and murder case and directs the state to pay Rs 17 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

In a landmark ruling, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court, led by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court also directed the West Bengal state government to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the victim's family, a measure aimed at providing some relief amidst their profound grief.

The crime, which occurred on August 9 last year, ignited unprecedented nationwide protests. Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court's verdict followed an exhaustive trial in which Roy’s defence argued his innocence, claiming he had been falsely implicated. Roy denied all charges, asserting that he had been coerced into confessing.

The court, however, rejected his claims, stating that the evidence against him was overwhelming. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought the death penalty, Judge Das determined that the case did not meet the criteria of the "rarest of the rare" category, which is necessary for imposing the death sentence under Indian law. The judge said, "The crime was heinous, but it does not warrant capital punishment."

The sentencing came after the final statements were heard, including those from Roy’s defence counsel, who argued for the possibility of rehabilitation, and from the victim’s family and the CBI, which pushed for the maximum penalty. In a poignant moment, the victim’s father reiterated his demand for the harshest punishment, though the family expressed relief at the life sentence and the compensation order.

The court’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma. Speaking on the verdict, Sharma said, “It is very unfortunate. I think the investigations done by Kolkata Police were presented in front of the CBI, and because of the shortcomings in the investigation, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment and not the death penalty. The victim's family and all of us are really sad. It is the insensitivity of the judges that such a huge case was not called rarest of the rare cases.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously expressed her government's full cooperation with the investigation, underscoring the state's commitment to ensuring justice for the victim. Banerjee had said, "We have cooperated with the investigation...we had demanded justice but judiciary had to run its course so that's why it took this much time but we always wanted the victim to get justice."

