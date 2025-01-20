The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court will announce the punishment for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, today. The case has sparked outrage across West Bengal, with calls for justice for the victim.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, at 2.45 pm today.

During the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanded the "capital punishment" for Roy. The court had earlier informed the accused about the charges that had been proven against him, which include rape and murder.

Sanjay Roy, however, has consistently denied his involvement, claiming he has been "falsely implicated." Addressing the court, Roy said, "I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted."

The defence lawyer argued that even in the "rarest of rare" cases, there should be room for reformation and rehabilitation. "The court has to justify why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation. The public prosecutor must provide evidence and reasons to prove that the individual should be permanently removed from society," the defence lawyer contended.

On the other hand, the victim's family lawyer urged the court to impose the death penalty as the maximum punishment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also commented on the case earlier today, asserting that her government has fully cooperated with the investigation and has always sought justice for the victim. "We have cooperated with the investigation. We had demanded justice. However, the judiciary had to take its course, and that is why it took this much time. We always wanted the victim to get justice," Banerjee said.

The victim's father, speaking to reporters, demanded the harshest punishment for Roy while alleging that others might also have been involved in the crime. "He (Sanjay Roy) tried to speak on Saturday, and the court asked him to speak on Monday. We don’t know what he will say. He is a criminal, but there are other people involved with him. He should get the harshest punishment," he said.

The case revolves around the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested shortly after the incident.

On Saturday, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted Roy in the case. The court stated that he had entered the seminar room of the hospital, assaulted the victim, and subsequently murdered her. Charges under sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the Bengal Nursing Service (BNS) Act were framed against him.