Singer Shaan and Shannon K team up for their latest single 'Baby I love You’

Updated on: 03 December,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Singer Shannon K is all set to drop her latest Pop single named ‘Baby I Love You' along with Bollywood’s popular singer Shaan

Singer Shaan and Shannon K team up for their latest single 'Baby I love You’

Pic Courtesy: PR


Singer Shannon K is all set to drop her latest Pop single named ‘Baby I Love You' along with singer Shaan. The song has been penned and composed by Annabel Kumar and the music has been arranged by  Bappa.B.Lahiri. The music video has been shot by Lt. Shruti Vohra.


Talking about the song, Shannon K said, “I grew up listening to Shaan sir’s songs, and working with him gave me immense happiness and learnings in my musical journey. He is such an iconic artist and I observed how his humble and optimistic traits shine through his songs. I happened to stumble upon one of his originals ‘Disco Deewane’ which was performed by siblings & I just fell in love with his voice texture and was awed by how he still has that same young voice and energy. For ‘Baby I Love You’, we needed that same energy and vibe and I hope we did justice to this song.”

When asked about his experience singing this track, Shaan said, “I know Shannon K for a long time and when she approached me for this song, I was more than happy to collaborate with her. She is not only legendary Sanu Da’s daughter, but she is also an amazing, hardworking singer whose dedication to her music filled me in awe. I hope people will love our song and show a lot of love.”

 

 

