Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik joins forces with Lost Stories and Ananya Birla for ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Armaan Malik

After recently stunning the audience with his surprise performance alongside American music producer and DJ Marshmello at his Mumbai concert and unveiling his new collaboration with the artist, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is set to dominate music charts once again with his new song titled ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from the movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. An exciting collaboration between Armaan Malik, Lost Stories and Ananya Birla, the song offers a fun romantic musical treat for all Armaan Malik fans out there. While the musician is widely admired for his singles and albums, audiences eagerly await Armaan’s film tracks as well, owing to his musical talent.

Speaking of ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’, the song has been composed by Lost Stories, sung by Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla and penned by Kunaal Vermaa under the Panorama Music label. Out on all streaming platforms and available to watch on YouTube, ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ has opened to a heartwarming response from netizens all across, showering love on Malik’s voice and its peppy beats and romantic vibe.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Armaan Malik said, “‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ is a breezy new-age love song and I had a great time collaborating with talented artists and lyricists like Lost Stories, Ananya Birla and Kunaal Vermaa. It’s refreshing and fun and I’m excited to see everyone’s response to the song. It’s a perfect summer love song!”

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik had also joined English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in his recently held Mumbai Concert and blew the crowd away with his performance during the show.

Ed and Armaan have earlier collaborated on the song titled '2step'. The song, which was released in June 2022, turned out to be a huge global hit. Giving a taste of a thrilling collaboration once again to the audience, the two singers performed '2step' live together.

Interestingly, ever since Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert was announced, fans have been demanding a collaboration between him and Armaan Malik, as the latter is the only Indian singer who has collaborated with Ed.

Recently, Armaan stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed. The singers shook a leg on Armaan's track 'Butta Bomma' from the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu hit movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Armaan then took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

