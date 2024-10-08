The incident occurred during a routine shot, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when the backdrop fell, causing concern among crew members and fans alike.

In an unexpected turn of events, singer Tulsi Kumar narrowly escaped being injured on the set of her latest music video. The incident occurred during a routine shot, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when the backdrop fell, causing concern among crew members and fans alike.

Tulsi Kumar injured on music video set

Tulsi Kumar was seen filming a scene in casual loungewear, with a bedroom set propped behind her. In the middle of the shoot, the large backdrop unexpectedly collapsed, pushing her forward and away from any major harm. Though the fall happened quickly, and the singer seemed to be pushed away from harm's way, the impact seemed severe enough to cause discomfort, especially around her leg.

The cameras were rolling, capturing the incident live, and footage of the mishap has since made rounds online, sparking concern among her fans.

Tulsi Kumar suffers injury on set, take a look:

All you need to know about Tulsi Kumar

According to the India Times, Tulsi Kumar might not be as famous as some of her peers, but she’s actually India’s richest female singer. At 38, her net worth is estimated at $25 million (roughly Rs 200 crore). Her wealth isn’t just from her music career; a significant portion comes from her family’s business ventures.

Tulsi Kumar is the daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, who founded T-Series, one of India’s biggest music labels and production companies. T-Series, known for its vast collection of music and film projects, has been a key player in Indian entertainment. Her brother, Bhushan Kumar, is a well-known film producer and leads the company as its Chairman and Managing Director. According to GQ India, T-Series is valued at an impressive Rs 4,000 crore. Tulsi also plays an important role in the family business, working alongside her brother to ensure its continued success.

Tulsi Kumar wants to set the record straight about the idea that her family's legacy gave her an easy career boost."I hail from a musically inclined family and I am very proud of that legacy. People think that because of my family background, I was given everything on a silver platter, but that is not the case. Mujhe kuch bhi asaani se nahi mila," she told TOI in 2022.

Tulsi Kumar's love for music started early, with her father recognizing her talent when she was just a child. ""I have wanted to join the music industry ever since I was six years old. My father remains my idol because he started from scratch and achieved great success," she says. Sadly, she lost her father when she was young, but this only strengthened her resolve to follow his dream for her to become a singer and carry on the family legacy.