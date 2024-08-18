Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Usha Uthup on doing shows after husband's death: 'Sitting at home and crying makes no sense'

Updated on: 18 August,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Usha Uthup recalled her husband's demise as a "terrible moment" which made her sad. She is set to perform with Sushant Divgikar on August 24 in Delhi and remains firm on her decision to return to the stage

Usha Uthup on doing shows after husband’s death: ‘Sitting at home and crying makes no sense’

Usha Uthup Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Usha Uthup on doing shows after husband’s death: ‘Sitting at home and crying makes no sense’
x
00:00

Singer Usha Uthup, who lost her husband Jani Chako Uthup last month, opened up on resuming work after his demise. Jani died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata. They have a son, Sunny, and a daughter, Anjali. Jani, who was 78, complained of discomfort while watching the television at their home after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. 


In an interview with Hindustan Times, Usha recalled her husband’s demise as a “terrible moment” which made her sad. 



Usha Uthup is set to perform with Sushant Divgikar on August 24 in Delhi. She remains firm on her decision to return to the stage. She asserts, “It took a lot of courage for me to come back to doing live shows just after a span of a few days [after her husband’s passing]. What could I have done? They were shows I had already accepted. I don’t believe in sitting at home and crying because it makes no sense. He [her husband] was the one who helped me grow and pursue my career. He never interfered in my life and always said, ‘Go and sing!’ I am doing that and it has brought me a lot of peace.” 


She adds, “I am okay as long as I am singing. It is the only thing that makes me forget about those horrible things. Music unites and brings a smile on everyone’s face. I have always been a positive thinker. I am looking forward to doing many more big public shows. The way to keep him alive is through my music and performances.”

Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling'. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.
She was conferred Padma Bhushan earlier this year.

She has also sung in multiple South films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Usha Uthup recently dropped her own rendition of the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' 

