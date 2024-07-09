Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup dies due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata

Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling'.

In a tragic turn of events, singer Usha Uthup’s second husband Jani Chacko Uthup died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Monday. They have a son, Sunny, and a daughter, Anjali. Jani, who was 78, complained of discomfort while watching the television at their home after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.

As per reports, Jani was associated with the tea plantation sector. The two met at the Trincas in the early 70s. Jani hailed from the Manarcaud Painumkal family of Kottayam. Usha was previously married to the late Ramu.

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan earlier this year. Expressing her immense happiness upon receiving the prestigious award, she told ANI, "I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy... tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognized and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?"

Speaking on the importance of the award, Usha said, "I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us... we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing... because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other... make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in."

Last month, Usha dropped her own rendition of the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' Bhansali's 'Tilasmi Bahein' stands out as a powerful composition filled with energy and rhythm.

The series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

(With inputs from ANI)