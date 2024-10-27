The title track is full of action and gives a glimpse of all the characters who play a key role in the movie

Picture Courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Listen to this article Brace yourself for the ultimate action spectacle with Singham Again's title track x 00:00

Finally, the much-awaited title track of Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar is here. Makers on Saturday evening treated fans with the second song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The title track is full of action and gives a glimpse of all the characters who play a key role in the movie.

Ajay shared the title track video on his Instagram handle and captioned the post, which read, "bhayankar goosebumps guaranteed #SinghamAgainTitleTrack Out Now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The Singham Again title track features vocals of Santhosh Venky, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. This powerful track, packed with intensity and drama, sets the stage for an epic action experience, exploring themes of justice, strength, and resilience.

Prior to the second song, the makers unveiled track titled 'Jai Bajrangbali' starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

This powerful track, inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, is the perfect soundtrack for the festive season.

The music video shows the characters of Singham Again linked with Ramayana, with Ajay Devgn's role being inspired by Ram, and Ranveer's character drawing inspiration from lord Hanuman.

Jai Bajrangbali features vocals by a large ensemble of vocalists including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sudhanshu, and Ritesh G Rao among others.With an energetic composition by Thaman S and powerful lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

The third part will be released this Diwali.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever