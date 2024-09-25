Sources say Singham Again draws parallels with Ramayana, with Ajay’s character going to Sri Lanka to clash with Arjun’s Raavan-esque villain

Good versus evil has been a constant theme of Singham’s past two instalments, with Ajay Devgn’s character Bajirao Singham raising his voice against injustice. In Indian epics, no story captures this theme better than the Ramayana. So, it’s not surprising that filmmaker Rohit Shetty has turned to the mythological epic for inspiration for his next. mid-day has learnt that Singham Again, the third instalment in the franchise, draws parallels with the Ramayana. “The story of Ramayana has inspired filmmakers over generations. When Rohit sat down to create Singham Again, he wanted to give the audience something new yet rooted in our culture. In a way, Ajay’s cop caper is inspired by the classic epic where good wins over evil,” reveals a source.

The Diwali release also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making special appearances. Another insider says that Arjun’s antagonist has been modelled on Raavan. The source adds, “Arjun plays a militant in the actioner. Ajay’s Singham, accompanied by his sena of cops, will be seen heading to Sri Lanka to lock horns with the villain.”