In Pic: Singham Again poster.

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for his upcoming Diwali release with Singham Again; however, the film has encountered a hurdle with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). It is reported that Rohit Shetty's action drama had to undergo several cuts, including Simmba aka Ranveer Singh's flirting scene and some references to the 'Ramayana'. Reportedly, Shetty had to remove about 7.12 minutes of footage from the film.

Singham Again got U/A certificate

As per 'Bollywood Hungama', the CBFC questioned the makers about references related to Lord Ram, Sita, and Lord Hanuman from the 'Ramayana' and suggested several cuts. A dialogue where Arjun Kapoor's character compares himself to Raavan was also censored. With the makers agreeing to make the suggested changes, the movie received a U/A certificate on Monday.

The CBFC suggested changes to 'Singham Again'

Juxtaposed visuals of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman with the 'Singham Again' cast were removed. The board also suggested that the makers modify another scene that included a reference to Lord Ram.

A sequence where Raavan was shown grabbing Sita was asked to be removed. A 29-second scene of Lord Hanuman burning Sita and another scene of Simmba flirting were deleted. A sensitive scene that included a violent murder sequence in a police station was blurred. In one instance, the 'Shiv Stotra' was deleted, and in another, the CBFC asked the makers to suitably modify the scene featuring a religious flag.

“Teri kahaani ka Raavan main hoon, tere chahite ko bhej (I am the Raavan of your story; send your beloved one),” a line by the film's villain, Zubair, played by Arjun Kapoor, was modified.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Jackie Shroff. The movie will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. 'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The film is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.