Deepika Padukone. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Fans can't get enough of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham in Singham Again trailer! x 00:00

The recently released trailer of the Rohit Shetty action spectacle, 'Singham Again trailer' has created a huge buzz and has started a dialogue on social media. The trailer features the long-awaited introduction of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham, which has finally come to fruition.

Deepika matches her husband's Ranveer Singh's energy in the trailer as she delivers punchy dialogues, and adrenaline boosting action with perfect tone of her character of Shakti Shetty which is pitched a bit higher.

For years, audiences have asked Rohit Shetty to introduce a powerful female counterpart in his cop universe, and with Deepika, the wait is over. Deepika is known for portraying strong, dynamic characters in films like 'Chennai Express' (her earlier collaboration with Rohit) and 'Padmaavat'. In the 'Singham Again' trailer, the actress shines once again, delivering intense action scenes that showcase her commanding presence.

Her character, Shakti Shetty was seen packing powerful punches both in combat and dialogue. Fans immediately took to social media to praise her, calling her the “perfect Lady Singham".

The trailer showcases her in full form, fighting alongside Ajay Devgn’s iconic character of Singham as the latter sets out to bring his wife Avni Kamat (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) back from the clutches of Arjun Kapoor's character.

Deepika delivers the fierce, no-nonsense attitude fans have been craving. Deepika’s action sequences and her powerful screen presence cement her as the ultimate choice for the role.

Her scenes pack a solid punch, literally and figuratively, with thrilling stunts and dialogue delivery that have already made waves on social media.

As one of Bollywood’s top action heroines, fans couldn’t have asked for a better casting choice. Deepika’s entrance in the trailer is electrifying, delivering knockout sequences that showcase her as a fearless and formidable figure. The public’s prayers for a Lady Singham have been answered, and Deepika is proving that she’s every bit the iconic female cop fans were hoping for.

'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, stars an ensemble starcast and features characters from across the fabled cop-universe. The film is set to release on November 1 on the occassion of Diwali.

