Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya revealed that it was Instagram that got them talking to each other which eventually led to their first date and a lifelong union

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on her love story with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It just happened very organically’ x 00:00

Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally opened up about their love story. The actors who had an extremely secret courtship for two years tied the knot in a fairytale wedding last December. The couple reveals that it was Instagram that got them talking to each other which eventually led to their first date and a lifelong union.

How SoChay fell in love

In an interview with Vogue India Sobhita shared, “I found out during an Ask Me Anything. I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

After exchanging messages, Naga travelled to Mumbai in April 2022 and took Sobhita on a breakfast date.

When asked about the moment they knew they were meant for each other, Sobhita said, “It just happened very organically.”

Speaking more about her husband, the Made in Heaven star added, “Before I knew him, I didn’t think he’d be so grounded. He’s perfectly content spending two hours cleaning his bike simply because he loves it. If he really likes something—or someone—he finds joy in being completely devoted to it.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitala's wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding took place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance.

Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewelry such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

For those unversed, Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.