Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on her love story with Naga Chaitanya It just happened very organically

Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on her love story with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It just happened very organically’

Updated on: 19 March,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya revealed that it was Instagram that got them talking to each other which eventually led to their first date and a lifelong union

Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on her love story with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It just happened very organically’

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on her love story with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It just happened very organically’
x
00:00

Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally opened up about their love story. The actors who had an extremely secret courtship for two years tied the knot in a fairytale wedding last December. The couple reveals that it was Instagram that got them talking to each other which eventually led to their first date and a lifelong union. 


How SoChay fell in love 


In an interview with Vogue India Sobhita shared, “I found out during an Ask Me Anything. I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.” 


After exchanging messages, Naga travelled to Mumbai in April 2022 and took Sobhita on a breakfast date. 

When asked about the moment they knew they were meant for each other, Sobhita said, “It just happened very organically.”

Speaking more about her husband, the Made in Heaven star added, “Before I knew him, I didn’t think he’d be so grounded. He’s perfectly content spending two hours cleaning his bike simply because he loves it. If he really likes something—or someone—he finds joy in being completely devoted to it.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitala's wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding took place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance. 

Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewelry such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

For those unversed, Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya celebrity wedding Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK